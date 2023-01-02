BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — A Baldwin City man is in jail, accused of attempted capital murder, running from police, and other related crimes.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man Friday evening at High Street and Lawrence Street in Baldwin City.

Investigators said the man used a handgun to fire multiple bullets into a sports bar called The Bullpen. The man is accused of driving around the block and shooting into a vehicle parked in front of the Baldwin City Public Library. From the library, officers said the man drove back to the bar and shot again.

The gunshots were not targeting anyone, or any location, according to police.

“We are grateful no one was injured in this incident. We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the multiple Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies who provided invaluable assistance with the investigation, and commend our own Officer Vanessa Schmalz and Officer Ace Butrum on their brave and decisive work,” Chief Mike Pattrick, Baldwin City Police, said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but it did cause some damage.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shootings, or the suspect, is asked to call Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).