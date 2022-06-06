OTTAWA, Kan. — A Baldwin City man is accused of attempted first-degree murder and other crimes following a high-speed chase on a Kansas Highway.

Devin Fuller, 22, is accused of shooting at another car while chasing it southbound on US-59 Highway at a high rate of speed Friday morning.

The chase started in Douglas Country but officers said they were not able to stop or arrest Fuller until he crossed into Franklin County,

Fuller is being held on $1 million bond.

