Baltimore Avenue bridge closed until December for replacement; I-670 closed this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation have closed the Baltimore Avenue bridge over I-670 for repairs and replacement until December.

Starting Friday, May 21, 2021, I-670 will be completely closed between I-35 and I-70 until Monday, May 24, 2021, for the demolition of the bridge.

Drivers will use 14th Street, Main Street and 16th Street as detours.

Construction on the bridge was originally set to begin on Friday, May 14, 2021, but was rescheduled.

MoDOT reminds drivers to drive carefully through work zone areas and use zipper merge maneuvers at merge points.

