Bananas, beer and beef: Price Chopper reveals Kansas City’s favorite items

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians are simple and safe when it comes to their taste in grocery items.

Price Chopper, a Kansas City-based grocer, tallied annual sales across its 52 locally owned stores to find out what foods Kansas City area residents purchased the most this year in six different categories: ice cream, beer, soda, snack, produce and steak.

Its calculations revealed Kansas Citians have fairly plain palates.

Metro residents’ favorite flavor of ice cream is vanilla, specifically Turkey Hill Premium Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, according to Price Chopper. According to Instacart, it currently sells for $2.98.

Belfonte Vanilla Purely Premium Ice Cream ranks second for favorite ice cream flavor, with — you guessed it — another vanilla flavor ranking in third, Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream.

As far as beverages go, KC residents continued their affinity for the classics, with Bud Light topping the charts for the beer category, and Coke Classic winning the soda category.

Diet Coke and Dr. Pepper rank second and third in the soda category, while Busch Light and Coors Light trail directly behind Bud Light in the beer category.

“As the largest grocer across the metro, Price Chopper is uniquely positioned to reveal what Kansas City’s eating,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer for Price Chopper, in a press release. “The results are a fun look at the metro’s taste in everything from produce to steak.”

Although they don’t grow here, Price Chopper revealed Kansas Citians purchased more bananas than any other produce item this year. Its analysis also shows the city prefers Lay’s Classic Potato Chips to any other snack, which currently runs for $2.09, according to Instacart.

Not cheddar and sour cream, barbecue, or salt and vinegar — we just like them plain.

Avocadoes and cut watermelon rank second and third for Kansas City’s favorite produce item, while Lay’s Wavy Original Potato Chips and RITZ Original Crackers placed second and third for the snack category.

And to top it all off, surprise, surprise: Our favorite steak is the KC Strip.

So the next time you gather the family for games, buy the basics and skip the charcuterie board. Kansas Citians seem to prefer the classics, after all.