Bank Midwest to close 3 Kansas City metro branches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bank Midwest plans to close eight branches, including three in the Kansas City area before the end of the year, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The closings at Bank Midwest are part of a plan by National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NBHC) to close 12 bank branches throughout its footprint this year. The move will save the Colorado-based company about $3.5 million per year in expenses.

Bank Midwest President Whitney Bartelli said the Kansas City-area locations being closed include one branch in Johnson County and two in Jackson County. She said five other Bank Midwest locations outside of the area also will be closed.

The closures come as the bank works towards offering more digital accessibility.