KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Symphony announced that the Bank of America Celebration at the Station is returning in 2022.

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the free concert will take place on the grounds of Union Station and WWI Museum.

“After what we have all endured over these years, it will be incredibly meaningful to gather together to celebrate our country and honor those who have given their all for it,” Symphony’s Executive Director Danny Beckley said.

The celebration will feature Oleta Adams of Kansas City singing patriotic classics and will have a theme of unity.

Starting at 5 p.m., the ground will open with entertainment and food trucks before the concert begins at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a display of fireworks.

