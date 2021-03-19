Person in custody after brief standoff, chase; Bannister Road exit ramps on 71 Highway back open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a brief chase ending near 73rd and Troost Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle on the northbound Bannister Road exit ramp on 71 Highway due to erratic driving, police said. Upon approaching the vehicle, the party inside was armed with a gun and appeared to be impaired.

KCPD closed both exit ramps to Bannister Road on 71 Highway while they de-escalated the situation, causing a slow down of traffic. As police waited for more resources to arrive, the subject drove away causing a brief pursuit.

Shortly after driving away, the subject exited the vehicle and continue to run on foot. He was taken into custody without further incident near 73rd and Troost Avenue.

Both exit ramps have since been reopened.

Police continue to investigate any charged against the subject. FOX4 will update this story as they become available.

