Barbara Marshall, daughter of Kansas City Hallmark founder, dies at 97

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barbara Marshall, the daughter of Hallmark founder J.C. Hall, has died, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Marshall reportedly died of natural causes. She was 97 years old.

“In her quiet way, my sister Barbara was generous, thoughtful, constructive and an example for all of us.” her brother, Don Hall, said in a message on Hallmark’s corporate website. “She did so much for so many without any desire for recognition.”

Marshall worked within Hallmark for more than 50 years reviewing the company’s products and making art collection acquisitions, according to the website.

She was one of three children of J.C. Hall and his wife, Elizabeth. She is remembered as always loving art and having a keen eye for design.

More information about Barbara’s life will be published shortly on a tribute website created in her loving memory.

