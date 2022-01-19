Barbecue festival returning to Arrowhead parking lots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A taste of Kansas City plans to return to the parking lots of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this spring.

The Kansas City BBQ Festival, also known as KCQ, is scheduled to take place May 6-8, 2022. It will be the second year for the event. Admission to the festival is free, and barbecue will be available to buy at each individual BBQ pit.

All-you-can-eat pit passes will be available and go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Passes also include beverages, no waiting, and private bathrooms.

Organizers say the festival will feature both local and national pitmasters. The event will also offer cold beer and other beverages, live music, demonstrations and barbecue tutorials.

“After last year’s success, we are excited to once again host KCQ at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium,” said Matt Kenny, Executive Vice President of Arrowhead Operations and Events for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“KCQ celebrates award-winning barbecue from locations across the U.S. We are excited to partner with several barbecue pitmasters on this event and introduce new offerings to the BBQ capital, Kansas City.”

KCQ is organized by the same company that puts on Q in the Lou in St. Louis, the Jacksonville BBQ Festival and the Denver BBQ Festival.