Barn cats available for adoption at Wayside Waifs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs has barn cats available for adoption.

The animal shelter says barn cats are classified as cats that are not deemed adoptable, but are healthy.

Zues available for adoption at Wayside Waifs

Barn cats are those that are feral, not house trained and need outdoor activity and enrichment. They are cats that prefer to be outside as opposed to living indoors with people.

Potential adopters need to be able to provide a year-round safe and warm shelter for the cats as well as food, water and medical care.

All barn cats will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered prior to adoption. they will also receive flea and tick treatment.

Fees are waived for barn cats. For more information, you can visit Wayside Waifs’ website here.