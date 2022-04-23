BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Want a chance to see barnyard animals up close and get a free train ride? Well if you’re in the Wyandotte County area Saturday you’re in luck.

The Agriculture Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kansas is hosting “Barnyard Babies Family Festival.

The event will give you the chance to see barnyard animals up close, see antique tractors, farm equipment, learn how to harvest honey, learn how to milk a cow and learn how farmers use technology to produce more with less.

The event will also have food trucks, free train rides, giant animal kites and running parachute races.

The event is Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is $5 for ages 3 and up, ages 2 and under are free.

The festival will happen rain or shine.