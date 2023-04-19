BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Animals, corn piles, antique tractors, giant animal-shaped kites, music and food. The Barnyard Babies Family Festival will once again take place at the Kansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs.

The event takes place Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and under. Cash or a credit card will work.

Barnyard animals at the event include cows, sheep, pigs, goats, alpacas, horses, rabbits and chickens.

At the festival you have the opportunity to learn how to milk a cow and harvest honey.

Children can pretend they’re in class in a 100-year-old one room schoolhouse then take a hay wagon ride to see giant animal-shaped kites in the sky.

Music entertainment will be by “Shermie at the Piano.”

Due to the farm animals, the Ag Hall asks that you not bring your dogs or other pets.

All attractions are included with cost of admission, except food and drinks, which there will be a variety of food trucks as well as hamburgers sold by Boy Scout Troop 45 as part of a fundraiser.

For parking go to the entrance of Azura Amphitheater (Sandstone) off 130th Street. The event entrance will be on the Ag Center’s north side.

For tickets and additional information click here.