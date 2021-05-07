Basehor, Kansas police investigating complaint of officer misconduct

BASEHOR, Kan. — A police department in Leavenworth County is conducting an internal investigation after a woman who was arrested filed a sexual misconduct complaint.

On May 5, Basehor police were sent to a “domestic disturbance” on 141st Street, according to a statement from the department. Officers claim they were met by what they described as a “highly animated female.”

Police stated that the woman was soon arrested for obstruction as officers began to investigate the situation. She was later released without charges.

The police department was then made aware the woman was making sexual misconduct allegations online. She reportedly posted several TikTok videos about the incident.

The woman filed a formal complaint with the department the next day.

The department is investigating. FOX4 will continue to track this story and provide updates as more is discovered.

Here’s the rest of the statement:

An investigation was initiated and is ongoing regarding the complainant. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. It is the practice of the Basehor Police department to investigate any complaint made against this department or its officers and to be completely transparent with the complainant. We would ask you to respect the privacy of the complainant and know that your police department has leveled all its resources to investigate this allegation. In the interest of transparency, the Basehor Police Department has requested the investigation into this allegation be conducted by an outside agency. As this is an ongoing personnel matter and investigation the department will have no further comment at this time. Basehor Police Department

