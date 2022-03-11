LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 19-year-old Basehor, Kansas man was sentenced to 20 plus years for two counts of child sex crimes.

Additionally, Austin Wiles will be required by law to register a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Wiles was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from two crimes in Basehor that took place on May 28, 2020 and June 1, 2020 with two separate 12-year-old girls.

“Criminals like this make children feel responsible,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “It’s important for families to have open dialogues about these issues, so if it happens their kids feel safe discussing it with them.”

Wiles was 18 years old when the crimes were committed and knew both victims.