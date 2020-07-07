Basehor’s ‘Field of Dreams’ sports complex closed after more than 2 dozen exposed to COVID-19

BASEHOR, Kan. — A warning for anyone who spent part of last week at a Basehor sports complex: You may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

No one will coming to the Field of Dreams in Basehor for a while. Gates are locked, and all games are canceled after the county health department saw an increase in COVID-19 cases linked back to this sports complex.

The Leavenworth County Health Department said two people tested positive for the coronavirus. They were out at the fields June 29 and 30.

County Health Offficer Jamie Miller said the people didn’t have symptoms while attending games and later tested positive.

He believes 30 or less people may be been exposed, but wants anyone who was there on June 29 or 30 and is feeling symptoms to call their primary doctor or the health department.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the state is seeing a spike in cases right now.

“The nearly 3,500 new cases in the past two weeks is the steepest rate of increase that we’ve seen since the pandemic began,” Kelly said.

Sports Complex Director Troy Wiseman said they’ve been taking precautions to keep athletes and fans safe since the season started June 15.

Signs hang on the fence encouraging social distancing. Bleachers have been taped off requiring people to bring their own lawn chair, and sunflower seeds are not allowed in the park.

Wiseman said staff sanitized dugouts after every game, and umpires kept their distance from players.

Still, it was a swing and a miss as they tried to keep COVID-19 out of the this park.

Wisman is just waiting on word from the health department as to when they can once again play ball.