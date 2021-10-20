Bates City mayor resigns, avoiding impeachment vote, after racial slur investigation

BATES CITY, Mo. — The mayor of Bates City, Missouri, has submitted his resignation after investigations into his alleged use of racial slurs and more.

The city clerk confirmed to FOX4 that Mayor Shawn Fox has submitted his notice of resignation. That resignation must still be accepted by Bates City’s Board of Aldermen.

The news comes after the aldermen were planning to meet Wednesday to vote on a resolution to implement the impeachment process.

Mayor Pro-Tem Roy Trussell said the city had concluded its investigation of the mayor, including a leaked recording of someone using the N word, which people in the city believe to be Fox, and allegations of sexual assault.

Trussell previously said Tuesday night he hoped Fox would resign before the board of aldermen got to the point of an impeachment vote.

Fox wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting and hasn’t responded to voicemails or other requests for comment during the investigation.

The small Lafayette County town has also been battling with mounting allegations of a hostile work environment.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, Alderman Donnie Sanders resigned. Reached by phone, he declined to give a reason for his resignation. The city is also hiring a city collector and a court clerk after both employees departed.