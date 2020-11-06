Bates County sheriff confirms remains found in field are missing woman Nicole Mallatt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says the remains found this week belong to a woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

The body of Nicole Mallatt was found Nov. 3 in a bean field in a rural southwestern part of the county.

Law enforcement was alerted to the remains by a person who found a piece of clothing that potentially had human remains with it.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the area.

RELATED: Tip about clothing in a bean field leads to discovery of human remains in Bates County

After they confirmed human remains were there, they contacted the county coroner Greg Mullinax, who started working with a forensic anthropology team from Washburn University to search for more remains.

Friday afternoon a forensic autopsy confirmed the remains belonged to Mallatt. Her body will now be sent to Washburn University in Topeka to be examined by a team of forensic anthropologists to determine her cause of death.

Mallatt disappeared under suspicious circumstances late last year.

She was last seen alive at her house in rural Butler, Missouri on Nov. 26, 2019.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson told FOX4 last year that Mallatt had been living with a boyfriend for the last 18 years, and the two have three children together.

Mallatt’s family claimed at the time that she had been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend, but the sheriff says the boyfriend has been cooperating in the investigation.

Investigators have not officially named a suspect or announced any arrests in the case.