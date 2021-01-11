Bates County Sheriff’s Office says person in custody following ambush threat toward law enforcement

BUTLER, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody following a threat Monday toward law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the threat was not specific and that the person was “going to shoot law enforcement in an ambush as they exited the office.”

The sheriff’s office and administrative building were temporarily closed Monday afternoon while law enforcement investigated the incident.

There does not seem to be any other threat at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.