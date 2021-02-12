Bates County Sheriff’s Office looking for 41-year-old missing man

AMDSTERDAM, Mo. — Deputies in Bates County are looking for 41-year-old Chad Rogers who has been missing since Tuesday.

Rogers is 5′ 10″, about 350 pounds and has a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white hat, a safety vest jacket, grey Nike joggers and slip on tennis shoes.

Rogers was dropped off on foot north of McBee’s General Store around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and was walking to a friend’s house, police said.

Family and police are concerned for his well-being given the frigid cold temperatures in the area.

Anyone with information about where Rogers could be is asked to contact the Bates County Sheriff’s Office at 660-679-3232.