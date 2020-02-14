‘Batman’ director Matt Reeves shares first look at Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson

LOS ANGELES – Filmmaker Matt Reeves gave Dark Knight fans a glimpse of the iconic Batsuit actor Robert Pattinson wears in “The Batman.”

Reeves shared a short camera test on Twitter, showing the 33-year-old Pattinson as Batman, his suit illuminated by low, scarlet lighting that outlines the worn edges of his chest insignia.

The “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” star is the latest to don the cape after taking over for Ben Affleck.

Pattinson told Variety in fall of 2019 that he grew up a huge fan of Tim Burton’s “Batman” films in 1989 and 1992. He said he kept prodding Reeves until he finally got an audition, during which he was able to wear the Batsuit.

“I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’” Pattinson told Variety. “He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“The Batman” opens June 25, 2021 and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Paul Dano as the Riddler.