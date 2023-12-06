HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Administrators at Harrisonville High School are investigating after a BB gun was found Wednesday.

Principal Mark Rorvig sent an email to parents say a student reported a possible gun at the school to the building administration.

Administrators responded and found a BB gun in a backpack, according to Rorvig. The school resource officer was also involved during the incident.

Rorvig said “school administrators are now following board policy as it related to the situation.”

“This is a good reminder that no weapons are allowed on school property and this includes BB guns, knives, toy guns and toys that look like weapons,” Rorvig said in his email. “This rule is designed to keep everyone safe. Student and staff safety is our top priority and we appreciate the partnership we have with the police department. We also appreciate students making school safety a priority.”