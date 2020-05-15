B&B Theatres reopens Twin Drive-in Friday, will charge $20 per car

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — B&B Theaters in Independence will open up its drive-in movies Friday night.

They’ll be showing “The Gonnies” on one screen and “Wonder Woman” on the other.

On Saturday they’ll be showing “Groundhog Day” on one screen and “Wizard of Oz” on the other.

They’re charging $20 per carload to get in.

They will not be accepting cash.

You can reserve a spot online.

Restroom access will be limited, and concession stands will operate under social distancing guidelines.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.