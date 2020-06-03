Be Heard: Add your voice to a conversation on race in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO – WDAF-TV FOX4 will host an exclusive, live broadcast event, “Be Heard: A Conversation on Race in Kansas City,” hosted by FOX4 anchor John Holt.

The special program will air live on FOX4 and fox4kc.com from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

The goal is to facilitate genuine dialogue to talk about how Kansas City moves ahead and advances potential solutions to the challenges of race relations. What needs to happen to turn the pain and frustration from recent protests and affect positive change for the city?

Among those confirmed to take part:

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Julee Jonez, KPRS Hot 103 Jamz DJ

Wesley Hamilton, executive director of Disabled But Not Really

Justice Horn, former UMKC student body president, co-chair of KC March for Our Lives and 21-year old community activist

Tracie McClendon-Cole, deputy director of the Kansas City Health Department

The one-hour special will be hosted virtually. Viewers are invited to submit questions via email to beheard@fox4kc.com or use the hashtag #BeHeardKC on Twitter.