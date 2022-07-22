GARDNER, Kan. — No humans or animals were hurt in a Gardner, Kansas, house fire Thursday evening.

According to Fire District #1 of Johnson County, crews were called to the intersection of N. Center Street and E. Shawnee Street on a house fire call.

An off-duty officer found smoke coming from the home, but nobody was answering the door.

Fire crews arrived quickly and found a fire in the basement, which was quickly put out.

No one was home and the residents were not displaced. A bearded dragon found inside the home was also unharmed.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

