‘Beat the Heat’ kits given to the homeless ahead of triple-digit temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hot weather kits are being given away Thursday to the homeless who are out and about in the extreme heat.

Shelter KC and the downtown Church of the Resurrection are preparing 500 “Beat the Heat” kits for those who choose not to seek shelter from the dangerous conditions.

Each kit contains bottled water, a reusable water bottle, sun screen, chapstick and granola bars.

Homeless individuals like Chris Strube say hot and humid conditions make tasks many of us take for granted, like finding a place to bathe, shower or do laundry, much more important.

“It means a lot because a lot of the things they give out they do it from the graciousness of their heart, but are things we might not be able to buy if we are not working or between jobs,” Strube said.

Shelter KC says as COVID-19 restrictions ease, it has space for more men and women to enter its program to change their lives in a way that takes them off the streets permanently.

Supporters can donate some “Beat the Heat” supplies by dropping them off at the shelter located at 1520 Cherry St.

Download the FOX4KC new apps: iPhone and Android