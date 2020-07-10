‘Beautiful ceremony’: Family celebrates life of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro on Friday.

Family and friends delivered words of reflection, song, scripture and prayer during the hour-long service.

“Although we would rather him be here with us, it was just beautiful. Everyone coming together and just celebrating his life,” said LeGend’s family member, Monica Thomas.

“It was a beautiful ceremony. Perfect send-off for LeGend,” said another.

To loved ones, 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro was a real-life superhero and a fighter. He survived open-heart surgery when he was only 5 months old.



Only 250 people were allowed inside because of social distancing requirements. The service was streamed online for those who could not attend.

The scene inside is bright with a Space Jam theme, full of vibrant colors, balloons, flowers and cartoon figures. His powerful impact was evident by the crowd, where community members and advocates also came to support the family.

“I didn’t know LeGend, but they couldn’t have chosen a better name. LeGend,” said community advocate, Pat Clarke. “This baby didn’t start an argument with anybody, he didn’t tick someone off, he didn’t shoot at somebody, this baby was just living.”

Clarke said there needs to be a new game plan and stop to senseless violence in Kansas City where children are not even left out.

“I will support this family and all other families who lost loved ones to homicide. It’s a tragic situation,” Clarke said. “There’s no way in the world this baby should have left here the way he did, but God has the first and last say.”

#IamLegend sign placed outside Serenity Funeral home doors. pic.twitter.com/y3nZTAjb05 — Sharifa Jackson (@SharifaJackson) July 10, 2020

The graveside service was held at XII Gates Memorial Gardens on Bannister Road.

Chiefs player Frank Clark paid for the funeral expenses. During the Chiefs first home game, the team will be playing in LeGend’s name.