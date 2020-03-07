‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel series could be coming to Disney+

Josh Gad and Luke Evans arrive at the world premiere of Disney’s new live-action “Beauty and the Beast” photographed in front of the Swarovski crystal wall at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Swarovski)

Gaston, “everyone’s favorite guy,” according to the song with his name, could soon be starring in his own Disney+ series.

The streaming service is working on a prequel to the hit “Beauty and the Beast” that would star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the roles they played in the 2017 live-action film, a source with knowledge of the project confirms to CNN.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, producers best known for their work on ABC’s fairy-tale drama “Once Upon a Time” and Apple TV+’s “Amazing Stories,” are creating the series, which is still in its early stages.

Disney+ declined to comment.

The series will reportedly consist of six episodes and include musical numbers.

Evans and Gad starred alongside Emma Watson in the 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” movie, portraying Gaston and LeFou, respectively.