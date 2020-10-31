Become a citizen scientist this winter by helping track Missouri bird populations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation invites people interested in birds to help them with their FeederWatch program. They will be hosting a Project FeederWatch kickoff from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

You will learn about birds and how to help track songbirds visiting the nature center’s outdoor feeders through the winter. You will not only help ornithologists, but the skills are useful for tracking the birds visiting your backyard.

Cornell University Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada organized the Project FeederWatch program. Burr Oak Woods is a participating observation station. This winter counts for the project will be done two days a week and visitors can assist with counts on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors can record birds observed at the feeders at a podium set up in the indoor viewing area.

“There will also be some bird identifications guides available, and visitors can check out binoculars at our front desk if they don’t have their own,” said Stephanie Kemp, MDC naturalist. “I will submit this data to the Project FeederWatch website throughout the winter season.”

Observations across the nation and in Canada go into databases. Scientists use the data to track long-term trends for the distribution and abundance of bird species.

There are a lot of bird species that migrate long distances north to south in the winter and then back north in the spring. They will often visit backyard feeders on their way through the area. Even birds that stay in the local area over the winter also can indicate trends, such as habitat trends, winter food availability, nesting cover in the spring and weather events.

Birders of all ages and skill levels are invited to attend. Registration is required, and you can register by clicking on this link: Project FeederWatch.

Safety precautions against COVID-19 will be observed, including physical distancing and face masks.

American Robin

Mourning Dove

Northern Cardinal

Eastern Bluebird

Cardinal

Blue Jay