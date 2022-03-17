KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maybe corned beef is on your St. Patrick’s Day menu.

That holiday staple remains popular, despite prices for all varieties of beef remaining on the climb. Corned beef is now in demand at restaurants everywhere as the popularity of Reuben sandwiches grew worldwide, but its roots trace back to St. Patrick’s Day.

“We sell it year round now,” Greg Ouverson, general manager at Boyle’s Corned Beef, said.

Boyle’s prepares and packages thousands of corned beef briskets for sale in grocery stores. Ouverson is one of many beef businessmen who sympathizes with customers who worry about rising beef costs, which have gone up by as much as 20% nationally.

“The go-to has always been ground beef, and it’s still expensive. All the proteins are expensive right now until something changes,” Ouverson said.

Ouverson said so far, it hasn’t affected business at his meat maker, which makes its home in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. He suggests that customers can play a role In bringing prices down.

“That’s the only thing that will drive beef prices down, if the consumer puts a stop to it. That way, it will drive prices down, but right now, consumers are still buying,” Ouverson said.

But some customers are determined to stick it out, no matter the costs of their favorite cuts of beef.

At Broadway Butcher Shop in Midtown Kansas City, managers said they’ve seen the costs of high-end cuts of beef, such as filet mignon, fall as low as $35 per pound, but rise as far as $70 per pound.

Meat cutters, such as Jim Dennis, who works at Broadway Butcher shop, also isn’t satisfied with costs customers see. Dennis often suggests customers pass on high-end beef cuts, such as ribeyes and filet mignon, and try more affordable beef varieties, like flatiron steaks and hangers.

“I think it will have to come down at some point. If people don’t buy it, and this is a product that’s highly perishable, and it sits somewhere in a warehouse, they’re not making any money on it,” Dennis said.

Until then, customers will have to pay high prices, and everyone has a beef with that.