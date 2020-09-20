‘Beepball’ proves a blast for kids with visual impairments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s like kickball with a twist, and for kids with visual impairments, “Beepball” is a whole lot of fun.

They call it Beepball because the ball makes a beeping sound just before kids kick it onto the field. Because the kids have different levels of visual impairment, they all wear blindfolds. That’s also because sighted siblings want to play along.

Alphapointe and Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired host the games every Saturday at Roanoke Park for kids from ages 3 to 17. It’s a lot tougher than it looks to kick or field the ball only by sound, but the kids who play love the challenge.

“I like to play Beepball. Because I like to go with my brother and my dad and my mom,” said Carly Zagalick.

“It’s fun. It’s really, really, really fun,” Russell Dorn added.

Beepball helps kids with vision impairments build social skill, strengthen their muscles, and most importantly, bolsters confidence so they conquer even more difficult activities, like “Beep softball,” where the batter has to find and hit the beeping ball in the air!