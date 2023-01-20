KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will soon get to indulge in what’s been dubbed America’s oldest beer. Yuengling announced last October it will begin selling its brew in Kansas and Missouri this year, and kegs are arriving in at least one chain of Kansas City liquor stores early next month.

Gomer’s posted on its Instagram that the retailer will start selling kegs of Yuengling on February 6.

Gomer’s Parkville and Midtown locations will begin taking keg reservations this weekend.

Customers will have the option to choose between Traditional Lager and Flight.

Flight will be available in eight gallon kegs and the Traditional Lager will be available in both eight and sixteen gallon kegs.

Starting in March, Gomer’s will begin selling the beer in 6, 12 and 24 count packs. The packaged beer will include Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Flight and Golden Pilsner.

Another local distributor, Central State Brewing, posted on its Facebook page Thursday that it will start to carry the iconic brew.

According to its social media page, Central State Brewing will begin selling kegs of both the Larger and Flight starting Feb. 6. Bottles and Cans will be available for retailers to purchase the week of March 6, and include Yuengling’s Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and Flight.

An Oktoberfest and Hershey Porter are expected to be available later this fall.

In Kansas, Crown Distributors will begin selling Yuengling within its trade area in early 2023. Beer lovers can grab a pint at their favorite bar when the distributor begins selling kegs of the Traditional Lager and the low-calorie Flight on Feb. 6.

On March 6, Crown will begin selling Yuengling packaged beer to local liquor stores, as well as grocery stores and convenience stores.