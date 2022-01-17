Before Betty White Challenge, actress visited KCK to raise funds for shelter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three weeks after her death and 100 years after her birth, social media’s Betty White Challenge is raising money for animal shelters and related organizations across the world. But it’s not the first time White has assisted the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

A one-year-old lab-mix at the shelter has plenty of energy.

“She’s like the friendliest dog you’ll ever meet so much like Ms. Betty White everybody loves her, she loves everyone,” Yoselin Marshall, Humane Society of Greater Kansas City Development Coordinator, said.

So the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City couldn’t help but name her Betty. After all, America’s “Golden Girl” came to their rescue when the organization was forced to leave its longtime downtown Kansas City, Kansas home in 1999.

“My life is divided absolutely in half, half show business and half animal business,” White once explained.

Betty White was already 77 when she arrived in Kansas City for a series of banquets, fundraisers and a groundbreaking.

“The first thing she did was get on the floor and play with a bunch of rowdy puppies, she had a lovely pants suit on it didn’t inhibit her at all to do that,” Lorna Helmig said.

Helmig, who still works with the Humane Society, said from the time she spent around White, it became clear in a room full of adoring fans, White still centered her attention on the animals.

She fed my dog bacon off her breakfast plate and I away will remember those things. When I do think of them I feel joyful about them,” Helmig said.

Now another smile, even for animal organizations grieving less than three weeks after White’s death. Monday on her 100th birthday they are benefiting from the Betty White Challenge, encouraging her fans to donate at least $5 to the animal charity of their choice.

“My generation and younger generations know of her and now that they know her love of animals I think she’s going to continue to make an impact as the years go by,” Marshall said.

The dog “Betty” still has to be spayed, but will be up for adoption soon. If you are interested in adopting any of the animals at HSGKC you can do so here.

Several area organizations are accepting donations as part of the Betty White Challenge also including KC Pet Project and Wayside Waifs who previously expressed support for the effort.