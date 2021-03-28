Beginning Monday teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas and Missouri are opening the vaccine to more people this week. Kansans who are 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

On top of that, people who live in Wyandotte county can get vaccinated with or without an appointment.

“I haven’t gotten it,” Luis Sanchez said. “We plan to get it, yes, definitely.”

Sanchez and his 16-year-old plan to get vaccinated this week.

He wanted to wait to take the whole family to get their shots.

It’s time, now that Kansas opened eligibility to people 16 and older starting Monday, March 29th.

“Yes, I think it’s very important,” Mckenzie Sanchez, 16, said. “I think I will get it done.”

The Unified Government Public Health Department operates three vaccination clinics, and residents can either walk-in or make an appointment starting Monday.

– East Location: The Armory, 100 S. 20th St, KCK

– Central Location: Former Kmart, 7836 State Ave, KCK

– West Location: Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Pkwy, KCK

The clinics run Mon.-Fri., 9a.m.-2:30p.m.

“It will make it a lot easier, too,” Sanchez said. “It all depends on schedules for people, you know, for families, if their parents are working or not.”

Residents will need to show proof of residency and minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors must also be able to verify their age.

“It feels like I’m doing my part. It feels like I’m protecting myself from something that could potentially harm me and of course anyone else in my family that want to get it done and if they don’t that’s perfectly fine,” Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie admits she’s a little nervous to get the shot but wants to do it in honor of her grandfather.

The 83-year-old died due to COVID-19 last year.

“It was kind of rough with all that. So, I’m glad that more people are getting the opportunity to be safe from it,” Mckenzie said.

In Missouri on Monday, Gov. Mike Parson activates “Phase 2” of the state’s vaccination plan.

That includes people in the chemical sector, food and agriculture, higher education and the homeless.

Phase 2: Equity & Economic Recovery

Accelerating equitable economic growth

Chemical Sector

Commercial Facilities Sector

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Defense Industrial Base Sector

Financial Services Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 2

Government

Higher Education

Disproportionately Affected

Homeless

Then, Friday, April 9th all adults who live in Missouri will be eligible for the vaccine.