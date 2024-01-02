KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said their DWI saturation patrol helped them arrest three drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, Clay County Sheriff posted that they arrested three people accused of driving drunk.

One of those drivers was found around midnight on Interstate 35 near Winn Road. Police said being at the Chiefs game was the last thing he remembered.

Law enforcement across the Kansas City area, including in Clay County, increased their patrols for New Year’s Eve.

“It’s not just alcohol, it’s marijuana use, THC, anything that can impair your. Any drug that can impair your cognitive abilities is impaired driving,” Sarah Boyd with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said last week.