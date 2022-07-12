KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte announced Tuesday it is issuing a recall of the 1.5 quarts (1.41 L) “Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility.

The recall is due to the product possibly containing undisclosed peanuts, which could cause illness if consumed. Persons with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected products were sold and distributed to customers and distributors in the following areas:

Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area, including Kansas City, Kansas

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Columbia, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas

Belfonte initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint, where it was discovered that the “Chocolate to Die For” cartons of ice cream was distributed in packages that did not call out the presence of peanuts.

Belfonte said it has not received any reports of illness associated with this product.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.