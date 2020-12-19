Believing every kid deserves a Christmas, local organizations team up to provide toys

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent study by Princeton University found the pandemic has disproportionately affected the income of inner-city families. With Christmas right around the corner, some children in the metro may wake up without presents under the tree.

Two local organizations teamed up to give struggling kids a great Christmas.

Lounge 42 in Kansas City, Kansas joined forces with Toys in Da Hood. Together they held a Christmas celebration where guests were asked to bring toys that would be given to families in both Kansas and Missouri.

Those who took part in the toy drive say they know what it is like to struggle.

“Actually, I’m a single parent so I know exactly how I feels right now.” Kayla Cowdrey, Lounge 42 bartender, said.

“It has touched me because I was once in that position didn’t have it all you know trying to make Christmas happen.“ Thomas Morgan, CEO of Midwest Got Skillz, said.

A Princeton University study found that 67% of low-income households skipped paying a bill at the beginning of the shutdown.

Its conclusion: The pandemic has made an existing problem much worse.

“We see the need we see the need every day for toys help, food help, clothing help, shoes help, socks, anything and everything right now.” Cowdrey, said.

Lounge 42 owner Darren Allen says giving back is the highlight of their year.

“It makes us all feel good around here we are a big family here. One more time it’s what we do Lounge 42.“ Allen said.

This is the seventh year that Tone Henderson has put on this toy drive. He says every child deserves a good Christmas.

“We’re just trying to make sure that the kids don’t have to go through that. You know those kids can wake up and see something there for Christmas that’s what we have been doing for seven years, making sure our kids have a smile on their face.“ Henderson said.