Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 09: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world’s largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.

A “Jeopardy!” spokesperson released a statement Sunday saying “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show.

Trebek recently announced he has been responding “exceptionally well” to treatment and hoped to mark his two-year survival in February.

The experimental immunotherapy treatment Trebek received was the same used by former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada in his fight against pancreatic cancer. The 80-year-old Reid said his disease is in remission.

Trebek said he had difficult days, calling his wife, Jean, a “saint” for her unwavering support as he’s faced moments of sadness and depression.

Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show resumed taping in September after shutting down during portions of the coronavirus pandemic. His his last day in the studio was October 29. Jeopardy! producers say episodes featuring Trebek will continued to air through December 25, 2020.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020