Beloved KCK public servant, now paralyzed, gifted new wheelchair van

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local hero got some help today from a three charity organizations, including one run by a former Chiefs player.

Cars 4 Heroes, Answering the Call, and the Deron Cherry Foundation handed over the keys to a wheelchair-accessible van to a beloved Kansas City, Kansas fire chief.

Assistant Chief Morris Letcher has given a lot of his life to public service as a former sheriff’s deputy and now assistant fire chief.

In early 2020, Letcher was accepted to a year-long program developed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He, among 20 other chiefs from across the country, would have helped train upcoming command officers as they prepare for chief positions.

He was in great shape until the very next month in March, when he became ill with a stomach problem. Today, he is partially paralyzed and has had several health issues since then.

His insurance doesn’t pay for the transportation he needs to get to his doctor appointment and rehab. His need for a van was a no-brainer.

Today, the organizations honored him with a van. The vehicle will give him mobility to get his life back on track.

“It means the world,” Letcher said. “I still want to help people. I can see my son graduate now, and everything, so it’s just a blessing to be here, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Watch the presentation in the video embedded in this story.

“You are a hero to us in this community, and we wish you all the best,” Cherry said.

See his Facebook support page @Letcherstrong.

