BELTON, Mo. — Belton, Missouri residents will have to find another place to cool off outside as the city’s parks and recreation department announced Wednesday it would be closing the outdoor water park at Memorial Park for the remainder of the 2022 summer season.

Belton Parks and Rec. said it has been working with its partners to address staffing issues at the park over the past couple of weeks.

“This is not a decision that was made easily nor without lengthy discussion,” the department said. “We continue to support the lifeguards and the job they have done this summer, and this decision is in no way a reflection upon them. We appreciate the efforts of each one of them, as well as our concessions and admissions staff.”

Belton Parks and Rec. said season pass holders will be given credit for the remainder of the season, which can be used for any activities at the park department, including day passes for swimming at High Blue.

