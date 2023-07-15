BELTON, Mo. — The Family Resource Centers of Missouri is working to provide assistance for hundreds of families in need.

The food pantry, Bridge Over Troubled Waters is an extension of the work they do, offering food programs and other daily necessities.

Lindsey Buckley, the Fund Development Manager of the Family Resource Center, said the center offers snacks for families multiple times a month.

“Every family can come in and pick a couple of snacks each month,” Buckley said.

The Bridge Over Troubled Waters Pantry in Belton offers more than just snacks for hundreds of families facing hardships.

“We try to bridge that gap between where food stamps and VA benefits and food stamps even, they just don’t cover everything all of the time,” Buckley said.

The shelves are stocked, not just with food, but beauty products, toiletries and back-to-school items for kids.

Executive Director, Shay Jefferson, said there is fresh food available on a daily basis.

“We do fresh fruits and vegetables daily, with the price of fresh fruits and vegetables to be able to offer that on a day-to-day basis, that is just a blessing,” Jefferson said.

The pantry’s open four days a week and serves a variety of hot meals through their breakfast and lunch summer program.

The panty is $8,000 away from having enough money to build a pay-as-you-can diner to add onto the pantry.

To donate, you can click here.