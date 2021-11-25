Belton increases security at tree lighting following Wisconsin parade tragedy

BELTON, Mo. — The lights on the Mayor’s Christmas tree will be turned on in Belton Monday night.

The city’s police department decided to take a proactive approach and double the number of officers and personnel it will have at the event in an effort to make it as safe as possible. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the lighting in Memorial Park.

The department said it made the decision to add security following the tragedy that happened at the parade in Waukesha Wisconsin. Prosecutors said Darrell Brooks, Jr. 39, drove an SUV around parade barricades and into Waukesha’s Christmas parade on Nov. 21. The crash killed six people and injured more than 60 others, including 18 children.

Belton police said this is simply a precaution. The department said it has not recieved any information to indicate that there is a heightened risk at the event.

The lighting takes place Dec. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.