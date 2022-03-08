RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri man is charged with child kidnapping after he stole a vehicle at a Raytown gas station with a 2-year-old inside.

Robert Mitchell, 34, faces a count of child kidnapping and one count of stealing a motor vehicle in an incident that prompted an AMBER Alert on Monday, March 7.

Court documents say, the father of the child left the vehicle with his 2-year-old son in the back seat while he went inside the gas station.

Video surveillance shows Mitchell climb into the passenger side of the vehicle and drive away with the child inside, court records show.

The vehicle, a white mini van, was seen by Lee’s Summit police who chased Mitchell at high speeds. Police used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The 2-year-old was unharmed.

Mitchell is in custody on $75,000 bond. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for the kidnapping charge and one year for stealing the van.