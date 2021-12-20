Belton man charged with murder after woman found shot, killed

BELTON, Mo. — A Belton man has been charged with first-degree murder and several other charges in connection to a suspicious death Saturday night.

Michael H. Tate, 57, also faces charges of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Tate is currently being held with no bond.

On Dec. 18, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of N. Scott Ave. after a reported death.

Officers found a dead 45-year-old female victim inside the residence who had been shot.

The woman was identified as Mattie Eisenbrant from Belton.

Police say that Eisenbrant was the girlfriend of Tate.