BELTON, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Belton man after police say he stabbed a woman in the face.

James W. Cook, 42, faces first-degree domestic assault with serious injury and armed criminal action. He is held without bond.

Officers responded to a Casey’s near 163rd Street and Cornerstone Drive Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old woman inside of a vehicle with life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to the face.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Cook left the convenience store by the time officers arrived, but he was arrested sometime Monday afternoon.

