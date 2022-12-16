BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving a Belton police officer and another man Thursday night.

Belton Police Department responded to an armed disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. on Hargis Street and Scott Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man with a handgun and refused commands from the officers.

One of the officers used their taser on him.

The man raised the gun at the officers and an officer fired his weapon striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and was later identified as 25-year-old William F. Blakely of Belton.

No officers were injured.

