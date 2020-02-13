Belton man faces up to 18 years in prison after leaving cell phone containing child porn at truck stop

A Belton man is facing prison time after leaving his cell phone containing child pornography at a truck stop.

Christopher Caven, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to receiving child pornography over the internet.

As part of his plea, Craven admitted that he used the messaging app Kik to receive images of child porn.

According to court documents, Craven’s cell phone was found at the Flying J Truck Plaza in Peculiar on March 5, 2017.

The person who found the cell phone could not find the owner and was getting ready to do a factory reset when he noticed a large amount of child porn on the device and contacted authorities.

Investigators found over 300 images of child pornography on Craven’s phone. Some of the images depicted the abuse of children as young as toddlers.

As part of the plea agreement, Craven faces a sentence between 15 and 18 years in prison without parole.

Sentencing is scheduled at a later date.