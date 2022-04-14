BELTON, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri officer is reported to have serious injuries after being attacked while arresting a domestic assault suspect.

The Belton Police Department reports that on Tuesday, officers arrested 28-year-old Leodie Jordan IV for a domestic assault, no bond probation violation warrant out of Grandview, Missouri.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance at a home near E. 155th Street and Vicie Avenue in Belton.

When an officer arrived on scene, Jordan was put in handcuffs. The great aunt of the suspect stated she had been waiting for some medication to be delivered to her home by FedEx. She said she looked up the tracking number and learned the package had been delivered but was not able to find her package on the porch and checked the doorbell camera footage.

She saw Jordan pick up the package from the front porch and leave. She confronted him about taking the medication when he denied taking it. She ended up finding the packaging on one of her large trash cans but the medication was gone.

The woman stated Jordan approached her and shoved her back causing her to fall back onto a car in the driveway when she screamed and her other nephew came out and helped her. Officers did not find any visible injuries to the woman. The officer on scene looked over the doorbell video which confirmed her story.

The other nephew told police he was in the garage when heard the scream and saw the suspect punching the victim on her chest. He went up to Jordan to ask what he was doing and stated the suspect started scratching at his eyes so he took the suspect to the ground and held him until police arrived.

Jordon was then taken to the Belton jail when he was being processed he attacked the arresting officer.

The injured officer said he removed one handcuff from Jordan at which point he started to move around. He stated he told the suspect not to move around so he could remove the other handcuff.

The officer said once the suspect removed his jacket he suddenly came under attack by him with the suspect punching him hard in the face which dazed him and knocked his glasses off his face. The officer stated the suspect struck him at lease three or four more times as he attempted to block the attack and fight back.

Court documents state the officer fought back and also used his department issued Taser 7 twice; however it had no effect on the suspect. The officer said eh was eventually able to drive the Taser into the suspect’s stomach which did have an effect where the suspect fell to the ground.

Another officer arrived and put the suspect back in handcuffs.

The officer was taken to Belton Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Belton police. Following a CAT scan, he was diagnosed with a fracture right orbital bone, a fracture right cheek bone and upper right jaw fracture. Facial surgery may be necessary to repair some of the fractures.

Cass County Prosecutor’s on Wednesday charged Jordan with third-degree domestic assault and one count of first-degree assault on an officer.

He is currently being held in the Cass County jail without bond.

