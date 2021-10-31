Belton PD searching for missing teenager

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway teenager.

Lazarria Lowe is 5’03” and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, leaving her residence in Belton wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a white scarf on her head, according to police.

She sent a message to a family member saying she was safe but turned off her cell phone after.

Anyone who knows where Lazarria is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first