Belton PD searching for missing teenager

Belton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway teenager.

Lazarria Lowe is 5’03” and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, leaving her residence in Belton wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a white scarf on her head, according to police.

She sent a message to a family member saying she was safe but turned off her cell phone after.

Anyone who knows where Lazarria is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.