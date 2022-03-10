BELTON, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say Isabella V. Kenslow, 15, has been missing since the early morning of March 2.

She is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighs 187 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Kenslow was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweat pants. She also has a distinct red scar by her left eye.

Investigators have obtained information that she may be presenting herself as a young adult.

Anyone with information is asked to email bchrostowski@Belton.org.