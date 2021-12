BELTON, Mo. — Belton, Missouri, police are asking the public’s help for information with a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a person in the road at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Road between Quik Trip and CVS.

Police say a woman was struck by the driver of a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash or have any information to call 816-331-1500.